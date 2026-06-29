<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Racing Towards Rs 100 Crore Globally

Akshay Kumar's family entertainer Welcome To The Jungle opened strongly at the box office on Friday and maintained its momentum over the opening weekend. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 24.75 crore in India net, as per a Sacnilk report.

The film witnessed a 23.8 per cent growth on Sunday compared to Saturday's Rs 20 crore net collection. On Day 3, Welcome To The Jungle was screened across 10,867 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 63.75 crore and its total India gross collection to Rs 76.50 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 16.7 crore. With this, the film's overall worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 93.2 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 3 Occupancy

As per report, on Day 3, the film had an overall occupancy of 45.71 per cent. The morning shows recorded an occupancy of 18.23 per cent, which increased to 52.69 per cent in the afternoon and 65.15 per cent in the evening shows. However, the night shows witnessed a drop, recording an occupancy rate of 46.77 per cent.

Among major centres, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of shows at 954, with an occupancy rate of 47.5 per cent. Mumbai followed with 752 shows and 49 per cent occupancy, while Ahmedabad had 595 shows and the highest occupancy at 58.8 per cent.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Run

The box office run began with special previews on Thursday, when the film earned Rs 3.75 crore net in India from 2,494 shows, with an occupancy of 26 per cent. On Day 1, the first Friday, the film collected Rs 15.25 crore net from 10,892 shows. On Day 2, the first Saturday, it earned Rs 20 crore net across 10,396 shows with 33 per cent occupancy. On Day 3, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 24.75 crore, with occupancy rising to 45 per cent.

More About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The film follows a corrupt businessman who schemes to launder black money by producing a massive fake production that is guaranteed to flop. He hires the worst possible crew and a gang of misfits, but they get trapped in a dangerous border jungle.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. Other prominent stars include Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, and Bhagya Bhanushali.