Zendaya Flaunts Her 5-Carat Engagement Ring At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promotions

Zendaya and Tom Holland brought Hollywood glamour to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Berlin, Germany, on June 22. The actress walked the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, the look featured a cropped black leather top paired with a matching low-rise, floor-length skirt.

The sleek all-black look was elevated by statement jewellery, including intricate spiderweb-inspired earrings adorned with sapphires, aquamarines and tanzanites, as well as a coordinating cocktail ring.

It was Zendaya's eye-catching ring stack that quickly became the highlight of the evening. Days after Tom Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya had said ‘I Do,' the newlywed bride flashed her sparkling 5-carat engagement ring and gold wedding band.

The engagement ring features an elongated cushion-cut natural diamond set horizontally in a Georgian-inspired design on a yellow gold band.

Tom Holland, on the other hand, was every bit her dashing companion in a sharp black double-breasted Celine suit layered over a red shirt and tie. The couple posed together on the red carpet, leaving fans gushing.

Tom Holland Reveals Sweet Nickname for Zendaya

While attending the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Rome on June 23, Holland was overheard calling his wife by a name that differs from the one fans are used to hearing.

Speaking with reporters on the red carpet about a nearby gelateria, the actor called out to Zendaya, using her middle name rather than her first name or first letter “Z,” which he has previously used in public.

“Maree, do you remember the name of that place?” Holland asked from across the carpet.

Zendaya, who was participating in a separate interview further down the red carpet, immediately knew he was talking to her and responded, “Giolitti's!”

Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, previously shared that she decided to use her first name in her public persona because she thought it was cool. In December 2016, she said in an interview with Allure, “I just thought it was cool, like Cher or Prince.”

What Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Working On?

The two are currently busy touring Europe promoting their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth installment in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series is set to release in theatres on July 30.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Holland is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Downey prepares to return to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom. The film also reunites several familiar faces, including Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

New cast members joining the franchise are Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II.