Lata Mangeshkar's Health Condition 'Has Slightly Improved,' Says The Doctor

A throwback of Lata Mangeshkar. (Image courtesy: latamangeshkar)

Highlights The veteran singer was admitted to hospital on Tuesday

She has tested positive for COVID-19

She has pneumonia too

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 is doing slightly better, reported news agency ANI. The singer, who also has pneumonia, will continue to remain in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, ANI reported. "Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the legendary singer, reported ANI.

On Wednesday, the doctor told news agency ANI that the 92-year-old singer will be kept observation for the next 10-12 days.

After the singer was admitted to the hospital, Lata Mangeshkar's her niece Rachna confirmed to NDTV that she was suffering from mild Covid and was in the Intensive Care Unit. She also added, "Keep her in your prayers. Your prayers are precious."

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

(With inputs from ANI)