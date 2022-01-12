Lata Mangeshkar Being Treated For COVID-19 And Pneumonia

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The legendary singer is also undergoing treatment for pneumonia, news agency ANI reported. The 92-year-old singer will be kept observation for the next 10-12 days, ANI reported. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said, "She has both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Due to old age, it will take time to recover properly," reported news agency ANI.

Lata Mangeshkar's musical gems need no introduction. She has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

(With inputs from ANI)