Lata Mangeshkar Taken Off Ventilator As A Trial, Say Family

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is showing signs of improvement and was taken off the ventilator as a trial, her family said in their latest health update. Ms Mangeshkar, 92, has been in the Intensive Care Unit or ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital since early January after testing positive for COVID-19. She will remain in ICU and under observation, said the family statement which was shared on the singer's official Twitter account. Lata Mangeshkar is being treated for COVID and pneumonia by Dr Pratit Samdani; her family said earlier that she has mild COVID symptoms and had been taken to ICU as a precaution because of her age.

The update on Lata Mangeshkar's health reads: "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes." Read the statement tweeted by Late Mangeshkar's official handle here:

Lata Mangeshkar's family tweet updates on her health regularly and also warn against spreading rumours about her condition. Earlier this week, a tweet read: "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you." Read the post here:

There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU.



Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health.

Thank you — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 25, 2022

Politician and former actress Smriti Irani previously circulated an appeal from the family to avoid speculating about Lata Mangeshkar's health. "Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation and continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing," tweeted Smriti Irani.

See her tweet here:

Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/1HQlULjV8j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 22, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, recipient of the Bharat Ratna and several other honours, is the voice behind some of Indian cinema's most beloved songs. She has sung in several languages and is also known for the patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.