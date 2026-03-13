Lara Dutta Returns To Mumbai From Dubai Amid Iran-Israel War: 'Felt Like <i>Airlift 2</i>'

Earlier this month, Lara Dutta shared a video on Instagram as she talked about being stuck in Dubai with daughter Saira amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East. She has now updated that she is back in India.

What's Happening

In a conversation with HT City, the Partner actress revealed that though she does not like putting up such videos, this time it was about the safety of her 14-year-old daughter too.

She further revealed how it was a 'dangerous' and 'uncertain' journey as she drove to another airport to return to India as the Dubai airport was being bombed.

Lara Dutta said, "We lived just about 10 kms away from the Jebel Ali Port, which was being bombed every day. So we decided to take a chance, as I wanted to be with my husband and my family. We drove two hours to Fujairah, and just a day earlier, Fujairah port and the oil refinery had been bombed. It was scary. I was joking with my co-star Akshay Kumar that I felt like I was part of Airlift 2."

She added, "Hats off to the airlines, as well. I am very sure my daughter is going to have some amount of trauma after this experience."

She also explained how they were advised to stay indoors amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Lara Dutta's Initial Video About Being Stuck In Dubai

Lara had shared that while she was shooting, she suddenly heard explosions and missiles being intercepted. Describing the last few days as stressful, she said in a video uploaded to her Instagram, "Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once."

Praising the UAE government, she added, "I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person - I won't speak for anybody else - we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from. We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. I am amazed. My gardener has been showing up every day, mowing my lawn and tending to the plants. Delivery riders are working."

Lara added that they were looking at flights back to India, but they were not available. Maintaining a positive outlook, the Partner actress continued, "We'll figure it out. But yes, I just wanted to say that we were there. I was in India, obviously, when India and Pakistan went to war, and we saw how well our country protected us then. And it's the same here."

Lara concluded the clip by expressing hope that, in the end, common sense and better judgement would prevail.