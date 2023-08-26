Lara Dutta's Husband Appreciation Post For Mahesh Bhupathi: 'Find A Man With A Wicked Sense Of Humour'

Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupathi. (Courtesy: LaraDutta)

Lara Dutta and legendary Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi are truly the gold standard for couple goals. Proof? Take a look at the latest pictures shared by the actress on Instagram. In the candid pics, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are seen sharing warm and cozy hugs. In both the pics, Lara is finding it hard to look at the camera. But why? The actress spilled the beans in the caption. She said, "Find a man with a wicked sense of humour, who will make sure all your photos together don't have you looking into the camera 'cause you're too busy laughing at his goofiness.” Replying to the post, actress Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis. Actress Tisca Chopra wrote "love" along with a black heart emoji.

A few weeks ago, Lara Dutta posted a picture split in two halves, featuring the couple's first and most recent snapshots. The text on the photo read, "How it started…. VS ……. How it's going." For those who might not know,

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are more than just a cute couple. Oh, and, with their 11-year-old daughter Saira, they make the perfect trio. Check out this heartwarming picture of Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira, sharing a shake from the same glass during their getaway. For the caption, Lara Dutta wrote, “My kind of weekend.”

Before that, Lara Dutta shared pictures of herself and Saira. Here, the two are smiling at the camera. Alongwith the photos, the actress wrote, "Best time of my life with my goofy, awesome, radiant, wise, most favourite young adult on the planet, EVERRRR!!!!!"

On Mother's Day, Lara Dutta wrote a heartwarming note for all working mothers. Sharing a series of images, the actress said, “To the working moms.The stay at home moms, The ‘I'll fight alone for you', moms, The ticklers, the cuddlers, The magicians, the jugglers…The wipers of tears and the blowers of snot, The keeper of secrets and the untanglers of knots…. The magic cape wearers….The labour pain bearers…The safe haven makers…The birthday cake bakers…This day is for you, this day is for me…A day we celebrate who we were always meant to be……”

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in the movie Ishq-e-Nadaan. The Avishek Ghosh film also featured Neena Gupta and Mohit Raina.