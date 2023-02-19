Lara Dutta's Anniversary Post For Husband Mahesh Bhupathi Is Pure Love -'Mine'

Lara Dutta shared this picture. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

It's Lara Dutta and tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi's wedding anniversary today. The couple have completed 12 years of togetherness. To mark the special day, the former Miss Universe has pulled out a throwback picture featuring herself and Mahesh Bhupathi. Here, the much-in-love couple are sharing a warm hug. The smile adds an extra edge to the frame. Lara Dutta has also attached a love-filled note to the post. Sharing the pic on Instagram Stories, the actress declared that Mahesh Bhupatti is “mine”. The note read, “Mine. Happy anniversary, husband Mahesh Bhupathi.” She has also added a set of red heart-eye emojis to it.

Lara Dutta has also shared a video to mark their 12th wedding anniversary. Here, Mahesh Bhupati is struggling with the proposal. Along with the video, Lara Dutta wrote, “Worst proposal ever. But I'd marry you again any day. Happy 12th husband!! Mahesh Bhupathi #youandme.” Lara Dutta's co-star in the Call My Agent Vaani Kapoor found it “adorable.” Actress Divya Seth Shah wrote, “Soooo cutey.”

For Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi is her “favourite adult human being”. The actress announced it on Instagram with a cute picture from one of their beach vacations. In the image, the two are seen walking by the beach. Her caption read, “Walking into the sunset with my favourite adult human being.”

On Mahesh Bhupathi's birthday last year, Lara Dutta shared a series of adorable photos featuring herself, the birthday boy and their daughter Saira on Instagram. Her birthday wish read, “Thru it all baby….thru it all!!! Happy birthday my gorgeous man!!

On Valentine's Day, Mahesh Bhupathi shared a glimpse of his date. The frame features Lara Dutta and Saira. The two are sharing a warm hug. We can also spot a bouquet of flowers. How lovely, isn't it? In the caption, the tennis ace wrote, “ My Valentine.”

Wishing Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi a very happy anniversary.