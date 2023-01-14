Lohri 2023: Lara Dutta Shares Pics From Festivities With Mahesh Bhupathi And Saira

Lara Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta shared happy pictures from Lohri festivities. On Instagram, Lara posted a solo shot of herself, in which she can be seen sitting pretty with a bonfire in front of her. In another shot, the actress can be seen posing with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. Lara Dutta captioned the post: "Sab nu Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan (sending you many wishes for Lohri)." She added the hashtag #happylohri. For the festive occasion, Lara Dutta opted for a printed ensemble.

See Lara Dutta's post here:

Lara Dutta loves to share pictures from her festivities. Sharing picture from a Christmas brunch with her family, she wrote: "Beach Christmas done right! Merry Christmas everyone #christmas #2022."

On the work front, Lara Dutta was seen in the web-series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and before that she featured in the web-series Hiccups And Hookups. In terms of films, Lara Dutta was last seen in Bell Bottom, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In the film, she starred as Indira Gandhi.

The actress was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series of films and Welcome To New York, to name a few. Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira.