Lara Dutta Recalls Why She Turned Down A Role In The Matrix

Did you know Lara Dutta was offered a role in The Matrix? Yes, you read that right and the actress turned it down. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed why she said no to the film and said, "It was a tough time. I had not even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear about what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at the time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn't like I came here thinking we have Bollywood. I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore I did not even think twice and came back to India."

The first Matrix movie introduced a futuristic world with a simulated reality known as the 'Matrix,' featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who was prophesied to be 'The One." The Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film in December last year. The Matrix released to instant acclaim in 1999 and was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both releasing in 2003. Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli also featured in the 4th installment of the film.

Lara Dutta was seen in the web-series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and before that she featured in the web-series Hiccups And Hookups. In terms of films, Lara Dutta was last seen in Bell Bottom, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In the film, she starred as Indira Gandhi.

The actress was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli, the Don series of films and Welcome To New York, to name a few. Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira.