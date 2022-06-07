To Mahesh Bhupathi, A Loved-Up Birthday Wish From Wife Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta shared a selfie with Mahesh Bhupathi. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi make a power couple in the true sense of the term. While Lara is a former Miss Universe and popular Bollywood actress, Mahesh Bhupathi is a tennis star who has represented the country and added several feathers to his cap. The two also set major couple goals with many of their social media posts that give us a glimpse into their love story. Now, on the occasion of Mahesh Bhupathi's birthday, Lara Dutta has shared a selfie with her husband, on Instagram. Along with it, she also added a sweet message that said: “Thru it all baby. Thru it all. Happy birthday my gorgeous man.”

Actresses Tisca Chopra, Celina Jaitely and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wished Mahesh Bhupathi in the comments section.

Mahesh Bhupathi too often shares pictures and videos of his wife Lara Dutta and their daughter, Saira Bhupathi on his Instagram timeline. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Mahesh Bhupathi posted a lovely image of the two women in his life and said, “My Valentines,” with heart emojis.

Last year, Mahesh Bhupathi wished his wife Lara Dutta with a lovely post that features an image from the first time they met. Sharing the priceless photo with a more recent image, Mahesh said, “Happy Birthday Lara. Throwback to the first time we met 12 years ago when I thought “chance pe dance” to what you have built for us today.”

Here's another set of images of the happy family enjoying a day out in the park. Sharing the photo, Lara Dutta said, “You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the ‘country' outta the girl. Bliss.”

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi have been married since 2011. In terms of work, Lara was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh.