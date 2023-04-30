Inside Lara Dutta's Weekend With Usual Suspects - Husband Mahesh And Daughter Saira

Image was shared by Lara Dutta. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta has shared snippets from her happy weekend on Instagram. Of course, it features her husband, tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter, Saira Bhupathi. The album is from their beach holiday. Oh, and, it screams love and fun from a mile and a half away. The opening frame features Mahesh Bhupathi and Saira enjoying a tall glass of milkshake. Next, Lara Dutta and Saira are flashing their wide smiles at the camera. The mother-daughter duo look stunning in swimwear. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Lara Dutta wrote, “My kind of weekend!!! #family #love #rest #swim #home @mbhupathi.” The pics became an instant hit on social media. One of the first to drop a comment under the pic was Deanne Panday. She wrote, “Miss you all” along with a set of red hearts. Designer Farah Khan Ali left red hearts under the post.

Before this, Lara Dutta shared some pictures with her daughter and wrote, “Best time of my life with my goofy, awesome, radiant, wise, most favourite young adult on the planet, EVERRRR.”

Lara Dutta will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. The web series will premiere on SonyLiv. It is based on the detective novel "The Sittaford Mystery" by Agatha Christie.

Lara Dutta shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of herself, Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj. Along with the pic, the actress wrote a note. It read, “Yes, you can manifest your reality!! To work with both Vishal sir and Rekha ji together is just a dream come true!! One that I've been hoping and praying for, for a long time!! Love, admiration and deep respect for both of them.”

Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam are also part of the series.