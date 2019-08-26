Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Finale: Black Magic Woman Kareena Kapoor Closes Fashion Gala With A Bang

Kareena Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 finale in Mumbai.

Actress Kareena Kapoor closed fashion mega-event - the Lakme Fashion Week - as she walked the ramp for designer label Gauri & Nainika in a stunning black ensemble. The Veere Di Wedding actress looked fabulous in a black dress with an exaggerated tail complete with net details. Kareena finished out her look with a dark lip colour and a quasi-sleek hairdo. Speaking to reporters after the event, Kareena Kapoor said that the show 'embodies the power of women.' She said, "Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I'm getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it's (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard," reports PTI.

Here are pictures from the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 finale event:

Kareena Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Finale.

Kareena Kapoor with designer duo Gauri & Nainika.

Kareena Kapoor says the show 'embodies the power of women.'

Kareena Kapoor is currently filming Good News and she also has also signed up for Karan Johar's big budget film Takht.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week, several other designers also put up a magnificent show with celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Sharma and Urvashi Rautela walking the ramp as showstoppers. Here are highlights from the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 finale:

Queen star Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for designer Disha Patil in a blue ensemble while Malaika Arora was the muse for designer Diya Rajvvir.

Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora walked the ramp of Day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week.

Genelia D'Souza signed up for showstopper duty after five years for Saroj Jalan and the result was fantastic.

Genelia D'Souza walked the ramp as a showstopper after 5 years.

Soha Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty were showstoppers for Kavita Agarwal and Punit Balana, respectively.

Soha Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in Masumi Mewawalla and Neha Sharma rocked the ramp in an ensemble from Kraft Corridor.

Urvashi Rautela and Neha Sharma also turned showstoppers.

