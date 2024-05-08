Laapataa Ladies Reviewed By Fardeen Khan: 'Absolutely Loved This Film'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: imrityunjay_)

Fardeen Khan is the latest celebrity fan of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which released in theatres earlier this year and is now out of Netflix. Fardeen Khan joined the long list of celebrities who loved the film, including Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan and Karan Johar. The Heeramandi star, on Wednesday, shared a still from the film on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Absolutely loved this film." Take a look at what the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya star's post below:

Last week, Alia Bhatt took time off her busy schedule to post the film's review on her Instagram feed. Giving a shout out to Team Laapataa Ladies, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Such a wonderful time at the movies. These ladies, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and gentlemen Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan truly have my heart. Such a beautiful film and what fabulous performances by the entire cast. Congratulations to all of you."

Take a look at what Alia Bhatt posted:

Before Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, who recently watched the film, shared his review by posting a note on his Instagram stories. The Gadar 2 actor shared a poster of the film that states, “Trending #1 in movies on Netflix.” Sharing his review in both Hindi and English, Sunny wrote: “Just finished watching Laapataa Ladies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to Kiran Rao and team will recommend all to watch this gem.” Responding to Sunny Deol, Kiran Rao said, “Thank you Sunny ji.” She also attached a red heart, smiling face, and folded hands emoji to the text.

Laapataa Ladies is based on the story of two young brides who get swapped in the train en route to their new husbands' homes. The film features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in prominent roles. Laapataa Ladies has been backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kindling Pictures.