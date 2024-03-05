Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Progress Report Of Kiran Rao's Film

A still from Laapataa Ladies. (courtesy: YouTube)

After a strong performance during the weekend, the box office numbers of Laapataa Ladies have seen a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the directorial comeback of Kiran Rao minted Rs 0.38 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the comedy-drama has collected Rs 4.28 crore at the Indian box office. Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. The film narrates the tale of two young brides who get lost on a train. Laapataa Ladies has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande. Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni are also part of the film.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update about the opening weekend box office report of Laapataa Ladies on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Keeping in mind the compact release, #LaapataaLadies packs a healthy total in its opening weekend… Biz is driven by the national chains [#PVRInox specifically]… Fri 1.02 cr, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: Rs 4.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.” Taran Adarsh continued, “Riding on tremendous word of mouth, #LaapataaLadies needs to back it up with numbers on weekdays… The make-or-break Monday will give an idea of its stamina at the ticket windows.”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 out of stars while writing a review for NDTV. He mentioned, “The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses. Its simple clarion call is in favour of the rights of women who are robbed of their dreams post-marriage and it is couched in simple methods that do not seek to draw too much attention to themselves.”

Saibal Chatterjee added, “Admittedly, the film isn't saying anything particularly radical but the manner in which it articulates its concerns is informed with commendable thrust. One thing that Laapataa Ladies certainly isn't is heavy-handed. It eschews excess. It says what it has to and moves on.”