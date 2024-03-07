Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 6: Kiran Rao's Film Hits 5 Crore Mark

A still from Laapataa Ladies. (courtesy: YouTube)

Laapataa Ladies continues to witness a decline in its box office business. The film, which is jointly backed by Aamir Khan Production, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande, on day 6 minted Rs 0.50 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Laapataa Ladies' total collection now stands at Rs 5.45 crore, the report added. The Kiran Rao directorial, which hit the theatres on March 1, revolves around the story of two young brides who get swapped during a train journey. The comedy-drama features Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in key roles.

To celebrate International Women's Day (March 8), the makers have announced the “Women's Day Special” show of Laapataa Ladies at just Rs 100. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Sharing the poster of Laapataa Ladies, Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘Laapataa Ladies': Tickets at ₹ 100/- on Women's Day… Celebrate the spirit of International Women's Day [IWD] with an exclusive offer from Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. On 8 March 2024, grab tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies at just ₹ 100/-… A special treat for all to experience the most loved film of the year… Book your tickets now. Stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam… Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.”

On 8 March 2024, grab tickets for #KiranRao's #LaapataaLadies at just ₹ 100/-… A special treat… pic.twitter.com/eFyviy8Zes — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2024

On Wednesday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared an elaborate Instagram post, praising Kiran Rao for creating a "sincere, funny, beautiful film" such as Laapataa Ladies. He wrote, “What a sincere, funny, beautiful film @raodyness has made. She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that, watching such a soulful film, an incredible love story, beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes. I cried like a baby. I took my driver Narayan ji with me who is from Bihar and he was like “gaanv ki yaad aa gayi”. The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before, all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann, the production design, the cinematography and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team. Reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity and empathy of people in India I grew up with now seem gone. And it is as funny and emotional as it is sincere. I can only just go on gushing about it." Read Anurag Kashyap's complete post here.

Laapataa Ladies also stars Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni.