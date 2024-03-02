Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao's Film Gets A Slow Start

A still from Laapataa Ladies. (courtesy: YouTube)

Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1 and it had a slow start on its release date. The film, directed by Kiran Rao, managed to collect Rs 0.65 Cr India net on its first day, reported Sacnilk. Laapataa Ladies had an overall 8.12% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film clashed with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune: Part Two at the box office. The evening shows had the highest occupancy rate at 8.90%, followed by afternoon shows with an occupancy rate of 7.91% and the morning shows that had 7.55% occupancy rate, reported Sacnilk.

The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Adapted from a story by Biplab Goswami and scripted by Sneha Desai (who has also written the dialogues with additional inputs from Divyanidhi Sharma), Laapataa Ladies is a social satire with a pronounced feminist accent that gives the film its rationale. The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses. Its simple clarion call is in favour of the rights of women who are robbed of their dreams post-marriage and it is couched in simple methods that do not seek to draw too much attention to themselves."

The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey. The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.