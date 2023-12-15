Kunal Kemmu's Crazy Workout Routine Is Clearly Not For Everyone

Kunal Kemmu in a still from the video. (Courtesy: kunalkemmu)

If you have been skipping the gym to enjoy the festive season, we recommend you stay away from Kunal Kemmu's Instagram timeline. The actor has dropped a video in which he is seen pulling off some really complex exercise in the gym, casually flaunting just how fit he is. From walking-on-air pull-ups to leg presses and hamstring presses, Kunal Kemmu is seen killing it in the gym, one workout routine at a time. In the caption of the video, he simply wrote: “Work it!” The actor's strength and agility have left the internet impressed, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments.

Actress-host-author Maria Goretti spoke for all of us when she said, “Oh my god Kunal, this is crazy amazing …” Actress Rasika Dugal said, “Wow,” as did Saiyami Kher. Sunil Grover said, “Uff.”One fan gushed, “Unreal,” with a fire emoji, and we cannot help but agree.

A few days ago, Kunal Kemmu also showed off his toned biceps and arms in a series of pictures and wrote, “ A different breed of an Animal.” In response to the post, Animal actor Anil Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Arjun Rampal said, “Uff,” with – you guessed it right – fire emojis.

Here are some more workout videos of Kunal Kemmu:

Kunal Kemmu is married to actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple has a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Here's an image of the three of them performing Yoga together on International Yoga Day. Do not miss the caption: “Yoga se hi Hoga”

Kunal is best known for his work in films such as the Golmaal franchise, Lootcase, and Kalyug. His career began as a child artiste in hit movies such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos.