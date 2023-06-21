Yoga Day 2023: Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Win. Everyone Else Can Sit Down

Image was shared by Soha Ali Khan. (courtesy: sakpataudi/a>)

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan often post pictures and videos that make us scream “couple goals.” The couple also offer glimpses of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the fun activities they undertake together as a family. A case in point is the latest post that Kunal Kemmu has shared on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The picture features the actor along with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing Yoga together. In the caption, he wrote, “Yoga se hi Hoga.” In response to the post, Anil Kapoor replied with clap emojis. Saba Pataudi – Soha's sister – said, “Masha'Allah.”

Before this, Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of herself at the gym a few days ago. She said, “Yes, I tried to hide behind a punching bag as a last-ditch effort to avoid my workout because mentally I'm already on my summer break!! But someone had other ideas - tiring, painful ideas!! We got it done in the end and I was very very happy to say bye - see you later."

Meanwhile, fans also got a glimpse of Soha Ali Khan's brother Saif Ali Khan practising Yoga with his sons Jeh and Taimur. While Saif is not on social media, we got the pictures thanks to his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the images shared by Kareena, Saif and Jeh are seen doing the first step of a plank. Taimur, meanwhile, is seen busy with a punching bag. In the second picture, Jeh is seen doing the perfect plank looking at his father.

In the caption, she wrote, “IT all starts on the MAT...Heal-Inspire-Love-Happy International Yoga Day...#Keep Moving..." Kareena posted loads of heart and blessed emojis on the post.”Saba Pataudi also dropped heart emojis under this post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush that released in September last year and Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.