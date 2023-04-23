Inside Soha Ali Khan's Fun-Filled Eid Celebrations With Husband Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya

Image was shared by Soha Ali Khan.(courtesy: sakpataudi)

Dear readers, Eid Mubarak (belated). People, in India, marked the festivities on April 22, Saturday, with utmost joy and fervour. Our beloved Bollywood celebrities have also extended their warmest greetings on the occasion. Actress Soha Ali Khan shared a series of pictures from her Eid festivities on Instagram. The opening frame features Soha, dressed in a printed gota patti suit, looking straight into the camera. The next frame is a cute one. Of course, it features little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu are sharing a warm hug with Inaaya. We can't see her face. The mother-daughter duo's twinning game is on-point. The last frame features Soha and her daughter. Along with the oh-so-adorable pictures, Soha has written a note for her online family. It read, “Wishing you a joyful Eid filled with happiness, peace, success and good health.” She has added a red heart emoji to it. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak.” Actress Sayani Gupta said, “Eid Mubarak lovelies!”

Soha Ali Khan has also shared glimpses from her Eid diaries on Instagram Stories. Here, Soha is sitting next to Inaaya, who is busy with her dressing table.

Next, Inaaya is seen feeding Soha Ali Khan “sheer khurma”. It was prepared by Inaaya herself. Soha's caption reveals the reason behind her hilarious expression. “When your child makes what they think is sheer khurma #whatdidijusteat?”

Before this, Soha Ali Khan shared a video from her beach time with Inaaya on Instagram. In the clip, the little one is writing something on the sand. Soha's caption has the answer. It read, “When do you want to go home?'I wrote my question with a rock in the sand. 'Never' she wrote back. But the sea had other plans. All our plans are written in the sand and will receive the destined fate of being wiped out by the sea. A reminder that we must all return home one day : ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, and Kritika Kamra.