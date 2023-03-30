Soha Ali Khan's Day Out At The Beach Cannot Get Any Cuter - Thanks To Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Kemmu. (courtesy: sakpataudi )

Soha Ali Khan's vacation picture with her little one is too cute to miss. Soha Ali Khan's Instagram feed is no less than a treasure trove of memories. On Thursday, the actress added one more to the album. Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya is currently on a spring break. Today the actress shared an adorable picture with her daughter on the beach. The moment was captured while Soha and Inaaya were busy in what it seemed like building a sandcastle. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Life's a beach." Her sister Saba Pataudi was quick to reply as she wrote, "Love it!!! Mahsha'Allah."

Take a look at the post here:

The Hush Hush actress has previously also kept her fans updated about her outings. Earlier this week, Soha Ali Khan shared adorable pictures with her family from their vacation. In it the family could be seen playing in the snow while wearing warm clothes. In the first picture, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are pictured in their most candid selves while in the second frame, the husband-wife duo along with little Inaaya can be spotted wearing matching outfits and having a gala time. Sharing the post with her social media family, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "It's a "chill" day for goodness flake if you catch my drift !."

Take a look at the post here:

Soha Ali Khan also shares an intimate relation with brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. The trio are often found having fun at the expense of each other. Sometime back, Soha Ali Khan tried to emulate Kareena Kapoor's post, where she can be seen lying down with zebras in the background. For the unversed, the picture was taken when Kareena was holidaying with her husband and sons in Africa. In an attempt to copy, Soha Ali Khan too posted a picture - the only difference was that she posed indoors, in front of a zebra painting. Kareena Kapoor loved the ROFL picture and she shared it on her Instagram and wrote: "Too funny guys." Soha Ali Khan posted the picture along with a friend on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Kareena Kapoor, you inspired us to find some new friends to hang with too #safariinthecity."

See Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015. Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Hush Hush. It also featured Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles. Soha Ali Khan will be next seen in Chhorii 2.