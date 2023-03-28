The Best Thing About Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's Vacation Pics - Inaaya In Sunglasses

Soha Ali Khan shares the frame with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. (courtesy: sakpataudi )

Soha Ali Khan is making the most of her spring break with her husband Kunal Kemmu and her little one. In her latest Instagram entry, the Rang De Basanti actor shared adorable pictures with her family from their vacation. The destination, though not disclosed by Soha Ali Khan, appears to be a place with a colder climate as the family can be seen playing in the snow while wearing warm clothes. In the first picture, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are pictured in their most candid selves while in the second frame, the husband-wife duo along with little Inaaya can be spotted wearing matching outfits and having a gala time while playing in the snow. Sharing the post with her social media family, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "It's a "chill" day for goodness flake if you catch my drift !."

Take a look at the post here:

On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan treated her fans to some glimpses of little Inaaya and herself before jetting off for their spring break. In one picture, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya can be seen sitting cutely in the suitcase as she captions the story, "We are all set for spring break."

In the second picture, we can see Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan heading to catch a flight with their back to the camera. Soha Ali Khan captioned the image, "And we're off."

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram timeline is no less than a treasure trove of happy memories. A majority of her posts and updates are dedicated to her friends and loved ones. The last few posts of the actor are no different.

Last month, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from her Herath festivities on Instagram. The photo featured Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and his parents. Sharing the image, she wrote “Herath Mubarak.”

Take a look at this precious picture:

Prior to this, Soha Ali Khan dropped an adorable picture of “the Pride.” Here, Soha shared the frame with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the little munchkins - Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. In the caption, Soha wrote, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs)” Replying to the post, Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her one-liners and knock-knock jokes, wrote, “I'm the only cub.” Saba Pataudi said, “Lovely. See you soon.”

Check out the image here:

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Hush Hush. It also featured Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles. Soha Ali Khan will be next seen in Chhorii 2.