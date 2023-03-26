Soha Ali Khan Is Ready For Spring Break But Not Before One Last Workout. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan is one of the fittest Bollywood actors today and we have ample proof of this on social media. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her working out in the gym. Dressed in sleek gym wear, Soha Ali Khan is seen pulling off some really complex exercises with the ease of a veteran in her latest Instagram video. The star revealed in the post that this was her last workout before her holiday. In her caption, Soha Ali Khan said, “Managed to squeeze in one last workout before the holidays! #springbreak #workout.” Bipasha Basu replied to the post saying, “Wow girl,” with a bicep emoji. Shibani Dandekar reacted with fire and heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Soha Ali Khan also shared an image of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting inside a bag with the note, “We are all set for spring break.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/sakpataudi/3066722892794272288/

Last week too, Soha Ali Khan shared a video of her working out in the gym. Sharing a video, she said, “Done and dusted! Moving on to the weekend.” Actress Anya Singh said, “How are you managing this.”

Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared an image of herself with her family. In the photo, she is seen with Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. In the caption, Soha wrote, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs)”

Replying to the post, Sara Ali Khan said, “I'm the only cub.” Saba Pataudi said, “Lovely. See you soon.”

Not too long ago, Soha Ali Khan posted a bunch of images with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and friends Gaurav Kapur, Radhika Nihalani, Chirag Nihalani, Anya Singh, Sameer Pal, Kritika Kamra, and others. In the caption, she wrote. “Sometimes it's the pictures that don't make the cut that tells the story. These aren't those pictures and so you'll have to figure the story yourselves.”

Soha Ali Khan also added the hashtag “Weird is beautiful.”

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015.