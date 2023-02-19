At Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Herath Festivities, Little Inaaya Steals The Show

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan has shared a picture from Herath festivities on Instagram. The photo features Soha, her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and Kunal's parents. Don't miss little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu here, please. She looks cute as a cupcake in the yellow ghagra-choli. Soha didn't waste time thinking about the caption and just wrote, “Herath Mubarak.” She has also attached a diya emoji to it. Soha's sister, Saba Pataudi was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Heather Mubarak to you all. Inni jaan looking Mahsha'Allah lovely.” Saba has added red hearts and evil eye emojis to her note.

Now, take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post:

Before this, Soha Ali Khan dropped an adorable picture of “the Pride.” Here, Soha shares the frame with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and the little munchkins - Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. In the caption, Soha wrote, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs)” Replying to the post, Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her one-liners and knock-knock jokes, wrote, “I'm the only cub.” Saba Pataudi said, “Lovely. See you soon.”

For Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sundays “are for making a splash.” We aren't saying this. The actress herself did. Take a look:

On Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday last year, Soha Ali Khan dropped some cute frames from the birthday celebration and wrote, “And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love.”

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Hush Hush. It also featured Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna in crucial roles. Soha will be next seen in Chhorii 2.