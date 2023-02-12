Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Fam-Jam With Sharmila Tagore And Other Pataudis

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan blessed our feeds with a lovely picture of the Pataudi family on Saturday. The get together picture at Pataudis, features Kareena Kapoor beside the brother-sister duo, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. She is seen carrying her son, little Jeh in her arms. Also present in the frame is Sharmila Tagore with Taimur on her laps. Saif's son Ibrahim is also present in the picture. Soha's daughter, Inaaya is seated next to him. However, missing from the picture is Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who at present is holidaying in Sydney. Take a look at the picture.

Sharing the photo, Soha captioned it, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs).” Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan was also seen commenting on the picture as she writes, “Loverlyyyy. See u soon!”. The family picture was also shared by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Soha who is known for sharing heartfelt stories and posts featuring her family, had last month shared an adorable video with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The video showing little Inaya having a gala time in the beach is but all hearts. See video here.

Soha Ali Khan is known for her works in films like Dil Maange More, and Rang De Basanti among others. She was last seen in Hush Hush, a web series by Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena have a host of projects lined up ahead of them. Saif has Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, directed by Om Raut. Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation, and also in Hansal Mehta's untitled movie. The actor will also be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh has recently joined the film as well.