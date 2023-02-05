Watch: Kareena Kapoor's Doppelganger Dances On 'Nagada Nagada', Internet Impressed

Asmita Gupta is seen wearing a pink suit similar to the one the actress wore in the song.

It is no doubt that one of Bollywood's top actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has an unparalleled fan base. The internet keeps on finding die-hard fans and doppelgangers of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan. And now, joining the list is Kareena Kapoor's doppelganger, Asmita Gupta. She bears an uncanny resemblance to the "Asoka" actress. Ms Gupta can also mimic every expression of the actor - from a simple brow raise to her smile.

Recently, Ms Gupta took to Instagram to share a video of herself on Kareena Kapoor's hit song, "Nagada Nagada" from 'Jab We Met'. In the clip, she can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to the song. Her mesmerising looks and expressions made many social media users believe that she is actually the Bollywood beauty. The digital creator is also seen wearing a pink suit similar to the one the actress wore while filming the song.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on Instagram, her video has amassed over three lakh views and 24,000 likes. "One more reel on #nagadanagada was a must," she wrote in the caption.

"Before I used to love bebo but now I. Used to love ashmita," commented a user.

"Uff... Your look," added another person. "Look at our new Bebo. She is slaying," said another user.

A person said, "She looks more geet than geet herself."

"Beautiful, I am loving this Kareena more," said a person.

Many even labelled her as "Bebo 2.0" and the younger sister of the actress.

"Asmita you Look same kareena ,your expression your outfits everything as geet, you rocked, kareena also shocked ,You are outstanding, " remarked a user.

People also left heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

