Kunal Kapoor, 'Passionate About Writing,' Is Co-developing 4 Scripts

Actor Kunal Kapoor says he is passionate about writing and that he is working on co-developing four scripts. Since he has a flair for writing, asked if script-writing is a passion he intends to pursue, Kunal told IANS over an e-mail interaction: "That's something I am working on! I am actually working on co-developing four scripts right now and I have always been really passionate about writing."
Highlights
- "I have always been really passionate about writing," he said
- Stories have been a really 'important part' of Kunal's life
- Kunal Kapoor was last seen in Veeram
"Even as a young kid I remember stories were something that would always excite me, I was an introverted kid but if I heard a great story, I would be dying to tell people, I would start enacting those stories," added Kunal, whose crowd funding platform Ketto has collaborated with BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow.
Kunal, who has been a part of films like Rang De Basanti, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Veeram, says stories have been a really important part of his life.
