<i>Jewel Thief</i> Star Kunal Kapoor Reveals Why Aamir Khan Gave The Climax Scene Of <i>Rang De Basanti</i> To Siddharth

Kunal Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief, which will drop on Netflix tomorrow, April 25, 2025. He will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta.

Recently in a conversation with the YouTube channel Khaane Mein Kya Hai, Kunal Kapoor went down the memory lane when he was asked about Rang De Basanti.

The actor played the role of Aslam in the film alongside Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, and Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal revealed how the climax radio scene was a crucial point, and Aamir Khan thought about the greater good of the film and gave it to Siddharth.

Kunal revealed that the scene where Siddharth goes inside and speaks on the radio on behalf of the whole gang, was initially supposed to have all of them.

But Aamir suggested that only one of them should take over the scene. It was assumed that Aamir would be headlining it. However, he surprised everyone when he chose Siddharth to do it.

Kunal mentioned, "Everyone assumed that it would be him. But he said, 'Who is the smartest guy in the group? Like who is the most well-spoken guy in the group? It's Siddharth. So let him take over the radio'."

Recalling Aamir's generosity, Kunal revealed his logic behind the decision.

Aamir believed, "If every character in the film works, the film works and if the film works, it's great for me."

Rang De Basanti to date is considered one of Aamir Khan's best films.