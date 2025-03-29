Kunaal Roy Kapur On Working With Aditya Roy Kapur In <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i>: "It Was A Little Awkward Because..."

Kunaal Roy Kapur shared screen space with his brother Aditya Roy Kapur more than a decade ago in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, even after so many years, continues to get immense love for its impeccable story and memorable performances.

In conversation with Filmfare, Kunaal recalled his fond memories about the film and the fun he had shooting for it. He also spoke about working with Aditya Roy Kapur in the film.

Kunaal had an unexpected answer when asked who he had more fun working with, Ranbir or Aditya.

Kunaal shared, "Well, honestly, I didn't work much with Aditya. We just had one scene together. And I have to say, it was a little awkward because I've never acted with him on stage or anywhere before."

He added, "It was weird because you have your ways on set. It was just strange to be acting with my brother. And it lasted all of one evening. There's only one scene where I go and hug him when I come out of the swimming pool. That's the only scene we have together. We don't have any other scenes together. We've never acted together before or since."

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur have not collaborated again on screen after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and has a solid fan following. The film had Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for any announcement of a possible sequel to the film.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with motherhood. Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

