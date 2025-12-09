<i>Kumkum Bhagya</i> Actor Zeeshan Khan Has Narrow Escape After Major Car Collision In Mumbai

Television actor Zeeshan Khan, known for his popular appearances in Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin and Bigg Boss OTT, had a narrow escape after being involved in a road accident in Mumbai.

Fortunately, the actor emerged unhurt and has since approached the police to report the matter, while an investigation is now underway.

About The Car Accident

As per a report by The Daily Jagran, the accident occurred around 8:30 pm when Zeeshan was driving his black car along Yari Road. According to people present at the scene, another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction collided with his car, causing a strong impact that triggered the airbags.

The intensity of the crash suggested that the situation could have been far worse, but Zeeshan managed to exit the vehicle safely.

Moments after the collision, he ensured that he was unharmed and proceeded to file a police complaint. Authorities have begun looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident, and further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses. Zeeshan has not yet issued a formal statement and has remained silent on social media, but his fans have expressed relief knowing that he escaped without injuries.

A second account of the incident suggests that the other car involved belonged to an elderly couple. Thankfully, no one was injured, and both vehicles suffered only minor damage.

Who Is Zeeshan Khan?

Zeeshan Khan rose to prominence with his portrayal of Aryan Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya. He later appeared in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin.

However, his stint on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT brought him widespread visibility. Zeeshan's journey in the reality show was cut short following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

Divya Agarwal eventually won the season, with Nishant Bhat finishing as the runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reacts To "Fixed" Winner Allegations: "Don't Think I Need To Answer Them"