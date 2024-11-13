<i>Kubera</i>: Nagarjuna's Intense Avatar Comes Laced With Mystery In New Poster

The makers of Kubera have done it again. On Tuesday (November 12), they dropped a new poster from the film featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, which made fans super happy. The picture posted on Instagram captures the veteran star in an intense avatar. He appears to be lost in thought, staring blankly at something. Behind him are glass windows overlooking a dimly lit cityscape. Nagarjuna's disheveled look adds to the mystery. The side note read, “The epic tale is ready to unfold… Stay tuned to KING Nagarjuna's strikingly cool role in Kubera Glimpse.” Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of Kubera.

Just two days ago, the makers of Kubera shared another poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna's character. The image showcases the actress wearing an ethnic suit and facing the lens. She has a soft smile on her face and carries a backpack. In the backdrop, a port and a bridge can be seen. “Get ready to witness a whole new spark of Rashmika Mandanna,” the caption read.

Back in May, when Nagarjuna's first look from Kubera was unveiled, it made quite some noise. The video shows a bespectacled Nagarjuna walking with an umbrella amid a heavy downpour. The sadness in his eyes is unmissable. The text layout in the clip reads, “King Nagarjuna”.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Nagarjuna and Dhanush's poster from Kubera made the headlines. Uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the poster captures Nagarjuna looking away from the camera. He looks brooding in glasses, wearing a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Dhanush's never-before-seen avatar caught the attention of many. The actor was seen with a rugged beard and messy hair. The text on the poster said, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi”. “Wishing everyone a joyous Vinayaka Chavithi from the Sekhar Kammula's Kubera team! Get ready to witness the ultimate powerhouse duo— Dhanush sir's fierce energy and Nagarjuna garu commanding presence,” the side note read.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera has been jointly bankrolled by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suniel Narang under the banners of Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.