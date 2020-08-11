Kubbra Sait Vs Team Kangana Ranaut: 'Be Kind, Be Responsible' She Tweets

Kubbra Sait shared this photo (courtesy kubbrasait)

"Be kind. Be responsible," actress Kubbra Sait told Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter after a hostile exchange between the two handles. Kangana Ranaut, not personally on social media, has been taking aim at certain colleagues from the film industry through the verified handle that is operated by her team. On Monday, Kubbra Sait joined the trending hashtag #SuspendTeamKangana, which shared accusatory posts targeting Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Kubbra wrote: "I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if Twitter India sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?"

After Kubbra Sait's tweet, Team Kangana Ranaut singled her out, asking why she was "campaigning against (Kangana's) freedom of speech" and accusing her of "wanting to please a few." Kubbra and Kangana had been friends, the tweet claimed, asking, "what damage has she done to you."

In response, Kubbra tweeted, "This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed and reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don't make things personal and I am pretty positive that you won't either."

Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic.

I unfollowed & reported you too.

What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible.

I don't make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won't either. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

It all began when Kubbra Sait, who shot to fame in the show Sacred Games, remarked on a tweet shared by Team Kangana Ranaut that was unexpectedly mild and inoffensive. "Intrigued at your positivity on this day. See... doesn't it make you feel better too? Way to go. May the spirit be with you," she tweeted.

Intrigued at your positivity on this day.

See... doesn't it make you feel better too?

Way to go. May the spirit be with you. https://t.co/xAMhMezEB9 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

The above tweet from Team Kangana Ranaut was remarkable because for the last few days, the posts shared by the account have dismissed other actors in vile terms - Ayushmann was called a "chaploos outsiders," a term Kangana has used for Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as well, Deepika Padukone's mental health was ridiculed, and Ranbir Kapoor was called a "skirt chaser" who, the handle wrote, should be called a "rapist." These tweets are spinoffs from a series that Team Kangana Ranaut has posted as ostensibly asking for justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput's whose death, allegedly by suicide, has prompted two separate police investigations, one of which has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.

Earlier this year, Kubbra Sait was among the celebs who reported Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel for a communally-divisive tweet - Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended soon after.

Some weeks ago, Kangana Ranaut appeared in TV interviews where she called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu "B-grade actresses" and "chaploos outsiders."