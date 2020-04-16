Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended After Celebs Report Tweet

Rangoli Chandel and Kagana Ranaut are in Manali (courtesy angoli_r_chandel)

Rangoli Chandel's verified Twitter account has been suspended, allegedly after she posted a hateful tweet which was then reported by others. Rangoli, who manages her sister Kangana Ranaut, is known for her no-holds-barred tweeting style, which has steered her into troubled waters at least once earlier. Rangoli was denounced on social media by filmmaker Reema Kagti, actress Kubbra Sait, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and other users for posting a communally-divisive tweet about the Moradabad stone pelting incident, in which health workers were attacked by locals. Reema Kagti tagged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in her tweet slamming Ms Chandel; Kubbra Sait said she had blocked Ms Chandel and also reported her to Twitter.

Farah Khan Ali, who asked that an FIR be lodged against Ms Chandel for her tweet, thanked Twitter for suspending her account. Tagging Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey and sharing a screenshot of Ms Chandel's suspended account, she wrote: "Thank you for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community..."

Rangoli Chandel has made controversial tweets her trademark and is believed to be speaking for her sister Kangana. Her tweets were the basis of a defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab. Rangoli has previously been warned by Twitter for her provocative posts. In a tweet shared a while ago, Rangoli claimed that if her account was shut down, she would switch over to YouTube. "If they suspend my account, will open my own YouTube channel where I will make Kangana's small videos saying what is there for everyone to see. We never said anything without evidence if twitter going to harass us we don't want to be here just wishing good morning and good evening," read her tweet.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are currently spending the lockdown with family in their Manali home.