Brazil Block On Elon Musk's X Comes Into Effect

X Users In Brazil were presented with a message asking them to reload the browser (file).

A block on Elon Musk's X social network in Brazil started to take effect early Saturday after a Supreme Court judge ordered its suspension, according to AFP.

Access to the platform, formerly known as Twitter, was no longer possible for some users in the South American country, who were presented with a message asking them to reload the browser without being able to log in successfully.

