Kriti Sanon, Who Was Quarantined With COVID-19, Tests Negative

Kriti Sanon photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights "I have finally tested negative for COVID-19," wrote Kriti Sanon

"Thank you all for the warm wishes," she added

Kriti had shared her coronavirus diagnosis on December 9

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, has tested negative for the virus on Saturday. The actress, on her Instagram story, announced that she has "finally tested negative for COVID-19" and thanked her doctor and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC for "all the help and assistance." She wrote: "Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to BMC officials, respected Assistant Commissioner Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help and assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the never ending love."

See Kriti Sanon's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

Kriti, on December 9, shared that she is in quarantine with COVID-19. "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet," she wrote in her post.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor. Her next film is Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Kriti will play the role of a surrogate mother in the film.

Other than Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus this month. The duo have recovered from the virus now and have started filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo.