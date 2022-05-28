How Kris Jenner Welcomed Son-In-Law Travis Barker To The Kardashian Family

Kris Jenner shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding has been the talk of the town. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday. And, now, Kris Jenner has officially welcomed Travis to the Kardashian and Jenner family. She has also penned a long note to welcome Travis. She wrote, “The most incredible weekend in the most beautiful place celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. It was simply magical and a weekend I will never forget. I am so happy and blessed to officially welcome Travis to our family, and wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness.” The note was attached to a set of beautiful pictures and videos from the wedding album. In one of the slides, we can see Kourtney Kardashian getting ready for her big day.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021. Then, in April, the two had a practice wedding at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The wedding was not legally binding and it took place after the couple attended the 2022 Grammy Awards. At that time, Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian had also shared pictures from her wedding day. And, the album looks all things dreamy. She just wrote, “Happily ever after,” in the caption box.

Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick. The two have three kids. Travis Barker was earlier married to actress Melissa Kennedy. He also has two children with model Shanna Moakler.