What Happened In Vegas: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding. See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker. (courtesy kourtneykardash)

A day after it was reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas, the couple shared pictures from the intimate wedding on their respective social media handles. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married in One Love Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas on Monday, reported USA Today. The wedding is not legally binding, Kourtney also clarified in her post. "With no license," she mentioned in her post. The couple wore leather jackets to their wedding. Kourtney wrote this sharing the pictures: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Meanwhile, Travis Barker shared these pictures from the wedding and he wrote: "What happens in Vegas." In the comments section of his post, Kourtney commented: "Best night of my life."

ICYMI, Travis' proposal to Kourtney was all things grand. He proposed to her on a beach and laid a bed of roses and candles all over the sand. The pictures from the proposal were the talk of the town for quite some time. Sharing the pictures from the proposal, Kourtney wrote: "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship official in April 2021 with this post. See the tattoo picture here:

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously dated Scott Disick, with whom she has three kids. Travis Barker was previously married to actress Melissa Kennedy and he also has two children with model Shanna Moakler.