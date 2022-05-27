Koi... Mil Gaya At Karan Johar's Party: Preity Zinta Met Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad

Preity Zinta with Gene, Hrithik and Saba. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta legit meant it when she wrote that she had too much fun at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. After sharing one helluva selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, she posted another one Friday. In the picture, Preity can be seen posing with husband Gene Goodenough and actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad. She also posted pictures with Dino Morea, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan. She captioned the post: "Roses are red, my dress was green, too many favourites all on my screen Hope that rhymes #nightout #friendship #memories #selfies #ting."

Check out the post here:

Last night, Preity Zinta shared some fun-filled pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. "Thank you Karan Johar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you You are the bestest host ever," she wrote.

She also posted a picture with husband Gene Goodenough from the party and she wrote: "All dressed up for KJO's 50th which was definitely the party of the year."

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in movies such as Lakshya, Mission Kashmir and Koi... Mil Gaya. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made it red carpet official at the aforementioned party. Hrithik's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan attended the bash with boyfriend Arslan Goni.