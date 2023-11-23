Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan Revealed He Stalks Aisha Sharma On Instagram. Actor Reacts

Aisha’s sister, actress Neha Sharma, also shared the KWK clip on Instagram Stories

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was absolute fun in every sense of the term. Karan Johar welcomed “Kens without their Barbies”Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra — in the fifth episode of the show. Needless to say, the reunion of the Student Of The Year stars made for an entertaining episode, especially the rapid-fire round. After kick-starting the game with Varun Dhawan, Karan asked him, “Who is the celebrity you stalk the most on Instagram?”  Varun, being his candid self, said, “Actually, I think it's Aisha Sharma, I said it last time also when I was here because I think she put very cool quotes and she works out a lot and she's pretty also.” Now, Aisha has reacted to Varun's comments. The Satyamev Jayate actress shared the clip from Varun's rapid-fire round on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Way too kind Varun [Dhawan]. Thank you so much for mentioning me twice on this chat show. Didn't know you stalked the coolest Instagram account [laughing emoticons] just kidding. Stay your charming self always Varun Dhawan.”

Of course, Varun Dhawan re-shared Aisha Sharma's Instagram Stories on his feed with a heart GIF.

Aisha Sharma wasn't alone in acknowledging Varun Dhawan's answer in the rapid-fire round. Aisha's sister, actress Neha Sharma, also shared the clip on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happens to be my favourite actor of this generation…Love him even more now [clapping emoticon]. Varun Dhawan, you are just too cool.” While re-sharing the post, Varun wrote, “That's very kind of you, Neha Sharma.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The actor also made a special appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Next up, he will appear alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: India.

Varun Dhawan is also part of Amar Kaushik's Stree 2. In the horror comedy, the actor will be reprising his role as Bhaskar Sharma from Bhediya.

