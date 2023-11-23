Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan Revealed He Stalks Aisha Sharma On Instagram. Actor Reacts

mage instagrammed by Varun Dhawan. (Courtesy: VarunDhawan)

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was absolute fun in every sense of the term. Karan Johar welcomed “Kens without their Barbies”—Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra — in the fifth episode of the show. Needless to say, the reunion of the Student Of The Year stars made for an entertaining episode, especially the rapid-fire round. After kick-starting the game with Varun Dhawan, Karan asked him, “Who is the celebrity you stalk the most on Instagram?” Varun, being his candid self, said, “Actually, I think it's Aisha Sharma, I said it last time also when I was here because I think she put very cool quotes and she works out a lot and she's pretty also.” Now, Aisha has reacted to Varun's comments. The Satyamev Jayate actress shared the clip from Varun's rapid-fire round on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Way too kind Varun [Dhawan]. Thank you so much for mentioning me twice on this chat show. Didn't know you stalked the coolest Instagram account [laughing emoticons] just kidding. Stay your charming self always Varun Dhawan.”

Of course, Varun Dhawan re-shared Aisha Sharma's Instagram Stories on his feed with a heart GIF.

Aisha Sharma wasn't alone in acknowledging Varun Dhawan's answer in the rapid-fire round. Aisha's sister, actress Neha Sharma, also shared the clip on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happens to be my favourite actor of this generation…Love him even more now [clapping emoticon]. Varun Dhawan, you are just too cool.” While re-sharing the post, Varun wrote, “That's very kind of you, Neha Sharma.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The actor also made a special appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Next up, he will appear alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: India.

Varun Dhawan is also part of Amar Kaushik's Stree 2. In the horror comedy, the actor will be reprising his role as Bhaskar Sharma from Bhediya.