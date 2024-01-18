Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Didn't Call Sunny Deol 'Sir' Earlier But Does Now

Sunny Deol on Koffee With Karan 8. (courtesy: YouTube)

What happens on the couch of Koffee With Karan doesn't always stay there. It manages to navigate its way to social media. On the finale of season 8, host Karan Johar welcomed comedians Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait and influencer-actor Kusha Kapila. Karan Johar, who hosted veterans like Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore on his show, said, "Anytime there is like a senior, now I have to... Can't really call anybody else a senior, I am pretty much part of that club. But anyone from the yesteryears, I feel like the need to be extremely reverential and respectful."

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, who attended the show last year as well, intervened and said, "And we saw that you have started referring to Mr Deol as Sunny Sir." Karan Johar replied, "But I have always called him Sir." Sumukhi Suresh reminded the filmmaker that he referred to the Gadar actor as simply Sunny in the first season of the chat show that aired in 2004. "No, first season you called him Sunny," Sumukhi told KJo. "Oh but, did I? That's calling me out," Karan Johar said.

What followed were multiple jokes about Karan Johar referring to Sunny Deol as Sir after the success of his smash hit Gadar 2 last year. Kusha Kapila joked, "So, do box office collections change how you address them?" Danish Sait added, "1000 crores and you are like Sir." KJo went along and joked, "Maybe Gadar made him Sir."

More jokes incoming: Sumukhi Suresh said, "The moment you cross 500 crore, you are Sir."Kusha Kapila added, "Its like the knighthood." Karan Johar settled the debate and said, "You are absolutely right. I called him Sunny in the very first season which was in 2004 and he became Sunny Sir. And I got trolled for that."

Sunny Deol attended Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 last year with his brother Bobby Deol.