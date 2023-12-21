Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol And Gadar 2 Were Name-Checked On The Episode

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Several celebs were name-checked during the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty as guests. Sunny Deol and Gadar 2 were the topic of discussions too. Speaking about the film's stellar success, the show's host Karan Johar said, "That's just a phenomenon beyond and I think somebody can make like a documentary on the making of Gadar because I believe that no one had that kind of faith initially that would think that it would open to 40 crores and do over 500 crores of business and Sunny Deol."

Rohit Shetty added, "I think that was one film which every one of us was happy about. For Gadar, for Sunny Sir." Karan Johar added, "Because I think the Deols are a loved family. I think they've done their own thing."

Ajay Devgn, who also owns theatre chains, added, "In fact, I told Sunny also all the theatre chains all over the city, people celebrated, and they had a get-together and they were so happy about it." Agreeing with Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar said, "What a victory, 22-23 years later that brand still lives and breathes and gives you this business. I mean, I was in shock when the numbers came in, we were all very happy."

Karan Johar then recalled an ROFL incident from the film's success party and said, "I remember at his celebration, the whole world came. Literally, everyone came. Even the people Sunny didn't... I don't think he knew half the people at the party because there was a lot of the younger generation. They were all there. I could tell from his face that he didn't know which film they had done or when it was released."