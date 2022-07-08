Shah Rukh Khan To Kiara Advani, All The Celebs Name-Checked On Koffee With Karan 7

Ranveer, Alia and Karan on the show. (courtesy: karanjohar)

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee and it so did on the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan7. Karan Johar's first guests Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh offered a fresh brew of fun conversations, gossip, 'Koffee Bingo' and of course the Rapid Fire round (which was won by Ranveer Singh). Amid all this, as is Koffee With Karan ritual, many Bollywood celebrities were name-checked. Right from the 3 Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman), who will be MIA from the season, to Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. In case you missed any of that, let us be your Koffee With Karan 7 guide. Oh and you are welcome.

Kiara Advani And Janhvi Kapoor

During the Rapid Fire, Ranveer Singh was asked about the last celebrity he stalked online. Kiara Advani was his answer. When Ranveer Singh was asked "Why," the actor replied, "Why not. I like her, she is a Sindhi." Alia Bhatt stalked Janhvi Kapoor, because she loved a set of pictures she posted. Alia didn't say which one.

Both Alia and Ranveer Have Been "Bhansalified"

Ranveer Singh, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 3 films and Alia, who recently worked with the filmmaker in Gangubai Kathiawadi, talked about their experience of working with him or as Karan Johar called it "Bhansalified." "Both have been baptised by Bhansali," said Karan Johar. Ranveer told KJo that before Alia began working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor "prepared her for the curveballs he throws at you. If you pass out from his school, you can do anything," is what Ranveer Singh said and Alia Bhatt agreed.

Salman Khan's "Super Convenient Idea" Is Now Ranveer's

Ranveer Singh told Karan Johar: "Morning is not my time of the day. I am nocturnal, I am a night bird, I cannot sleep at night and I struggle to wake up in the morning," adding that if he wakes up late he spends the one hour required to get to the sets of the film in "pure anxiety." He added, "I would just rather just sleep in the van 'cause it's like Salman Bhai's style, right? Sleeping in the van is a super convenient idea I got from him [Salman Khan]," said Ranveer Singh.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Ranveer Singh, who won the hamper in the Rapid Fire segment of the show, was asked by Karan Johar: "How would Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate their 50th anniversary?" To which, Ranveer Singh replied, "We wouldn't know now, will we? We can't know and we won't know."

When Ranver Mimicked Hrithik Roshan, Varan Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn And Aamir Khan

The question is, is there any star that Ranveer Singh can't mimic? The actor did a brilliant job at mimicking Bollywood stars - everyone from - Hrithik Roshan, to Aamir Khan's walk, to Varun Dhawan's look when he is papped at the gym. Not to mention Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn. Ranveer Singh's mimicry skills all but eclipsed everything else that happened on the episode. Even the Rapid Fire round. His mimicry of Hrithik Roshan certainly became a fan favourite.

Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar On Ajay Devgn:

After Ranveer Singh's mimicry of his Sooryavanshi and Simmba co-star Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar said this about the actor: "He is amazing. He has swag," he added, "he's the coolest guy ever." Later in the show, Ranveer Singh revealed: "Making a gym van - I got that from Ajay [Devgn] sir," explaining that he is "learning" from the superstars.

Did Ranveer Just Confirm This Celeb Romance?

During the Rapid Fire segment of the show, when the show's host Karan Johar asked Ranveer: "How would Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 50th anniversary?" Ranveer said: "By going on a double date with Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari." (Sunny is Vicky Kaushal's brother and he is rumoured to be dating his The Forgotten Army co-star Sharvari).

Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh, who was at his unfiltered best, managed to answer all the questions thrown at him smoothly. When he was asked: "Working with which actor would make you party at odd hours?" Ranveer's reply: Shah Rukh Khan.

Samantha's Oo Antava Or Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip Barsa?

When Ranveer Singh was asked which is the hotter song of the two, he said, "I think Oo Antava. I think that's the hotter song. So, I prefer that as a song and I prefer the choreography. Katrina is a better dancer. Hands down, I think, she is one of the best to ever do it."

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Note To Alia Bhatt

When asked "What is the best compliment you've got from the industry for your work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi? TheHumpty Sharma Ki Dulhianiya actor replied, "Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the most cutest person I have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message." Alia then read out the message sent by Ibrahim to her. Read the note here.

Varun Dhawan: "The One Man Marketing Enterprise"

When asked "Which actor is likely to do crazy things to promote a movie? Ranveer said Varun Dhawan, adding that he is a "one man marketing enterprise." Later, during Alia Bhatt's Rapid Fire round, the actress was asked with which actor does she share a "better onscreen chemistry" - choices were Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. She picked Varun Dhawan. She later explained to Ranveer that she and Varun even have many fan pages dedicated to them - "Varalia" fans. Alia added that she and Ranveer do not have a single combined fan page as they have only worked together in a single film - Gully Boy.

Bonus- The Kapoors And The Padukones

Alia Bhatt said this about the Kapoors: "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."

Ranveer On The Padukones: Ranveer stated that he has maintained two wardrobes when he visits his in-laws - former badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone - in Bangalore. Ranveer also said that initially, Deepika's mom Ujjala Padukone didn't know what to make of him. "But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom," he said.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know using the comments section below.