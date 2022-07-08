Koffee With Karan 7: Did Ranveer Singh Just Confirm Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari's Romance?

A throwback of Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari.

Ranveer Singh, who was on the first episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, alongside Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt, was at his candid best during the show. During the Rapid Fire segment of the show, when the show's host Karan Johar asked Ranveer: "How would Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 50th anniversary?" Ranveer said: "By going on a double date with Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari." (Sunny is Vicky Kaushal's brother and he is rumoured to be dating his The Forgotten Army co-star Sharvari).

Sharvari was among the few Bollywood actors who attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, last year. Swipe to see photos of Sharvari with Katrina Kaif.

Sunny Kaushal started his career in entertainment industry as an assistant director. He made his debut as an actor with 2016's Sunshine Music Tours And Travels. Sunny went on to star in Akshay Kumar's Gold, in which he played the role of hockey player Himmat Singh. Sunny Kaushal's next film was Bhangra Paa Le. The actor has also featured in a couple of music videos - Taaron Ke Shehar, Dil Lauta Do and Ishq Mein. He was last seen in Shiddat, opposite Radhika Madan.

Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.