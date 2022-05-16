On Vicky Kaushal's Birthday, Brother Sunny Shares An Unseen Pic From Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Album

Sunny poses with brother Vicky. (courtesy: sunsunnykhez)

Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older today (May 16), and his younger brother Sunny Kaushal has dropped an adorable yet funny picture to wish him. The actor has shared an unseen photo from Vicky and Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding ceremonies and captioned it as, "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan," followed by a heart emoticon. In the post, we can see them posing for the camera with goofy expressions in white ethnic outfits. Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the post.

Abhimanyu Dassani dropped a heart emoticon, and Shruthi Seth wrote, "Happy birthday," along with a red heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

Vicky Kaushal's father has also wished his "puttar"(son) with a sweet throwback picture. He shared a collage with Vicky's childhood picture and his recent photo. He captioned the post as, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently in the US holidaying with his wife Katrina Kaif. On Sunday, he dropped a sweet post, spending quality time with his friends, while Katrina, on the other hand, was also having fun bowling.

Here have a look at their posts:

Earlier, the couple dropped an adorable picture with Katrina walking on the streets of New York and enjoying breakfast at her favourite place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal made his debut in 2015 with Masaan. However, gained recognition in 2018 with supporting roles in Sanju and Raazi. Then there was no looking back for the actor,r and he went on to star in several hit films, including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Udham Singh. Currently, he has several films in his kitty-Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled and Anand Tiwari's untitled.