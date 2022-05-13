What Katrina Kaif Wrote After Visiting Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant With Husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal, holidaying in New York, checked into Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona. Katrina Kaif shared a picture from her visit to the restaurant on her Instagram story and wrote: "Home away from home - Sona New York. Loved the vibe - Priyanka Chopra as always everything you do is just amazing." Responding to Katrina Kaif's story, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. Sona New York welcomes you anytime...#homeawayfromhome." Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra will co-star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt.

See the picture here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

On the official Instagram account of Sona New York, a post was shared, the caption on which read: "Lovely to host such gracious guests yesterday. Thank you Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for joining us."

ICYM, here are some more pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's New York vacation:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9 last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham Singh. His next project is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.