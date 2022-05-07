Katrina Kaif Holds Husband Vicky Kaushal Close As They Enjoy Pool Time. See Pic

Katrina enjoyedpool time with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif has treated her Insta family to her adorable picture with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Yes, after days, the actress has shared a stunning picture of a couple, and we can't take our eyes off them. In the image, the two are posing in the middle of the pool - Katrina can be seen in a white swimsuit while Vicky is showing off his lean body. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as, "Me and mine," followed by two heart emoticons. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year in December. The couple had an intimate yet big fat wedding in Rajasthan.

Soon after Katrina Kaif shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari wrote, "Perfection blessings to you both," while their fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are couple goals whenever they appear together. Often, they both feature on each other's Instagram profiles, making fans' day. Earlier, Katrina shared a picture of herself with Vicky from their recent tropical vacation. In the post, Vicky is leaning on his wife as they enjoy a ride in the middle of the sea.

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a fam-jam picture on her Instagram handle, celebrating her mother Suzanne Turquotte's 70th birthday. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy 70th mama May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Vicky both have several films in their kitty. Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Vicky, on the other hand, has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled.