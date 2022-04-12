Just Vicky Kaushal Enjoying His Fifth Cup Of Coffee

Vicky Kaushal enjoying coffee break. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal has treated his Insta family to his stunning pictures, and we can't take our eyes off. In the latest post, the actor has shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen enjoying his fifth cup of coffee. In the image, Vicky is looking uber cool in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He can be seen holding a cup in his hand. In the first picture, he is looking away from the camera. While in the second picture, he is melting millions of hearts as he looks into the camera. In the last picture, he shows off his goofy side.

It seems the pictures are from a movie set as in the background we can see some equipment. Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is coffee no. 5 !!!". Soon after he shared the post, Vicky's industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Vicky's Raazi co-star Armuta Khanvilkar wrote, "Byyyy goddd," along with fire emoticons. One of his fans wrote, "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE SLAYER".

Here have a look:

Not long ago, Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram stories wherein he was seen playing cricket with his team. The text on the story read, "Midnight game with the team."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty- Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untiled.