Inside Katrina Kaif's Fam-Jam With Mom Suzanne Turquotte And Sisters. See Pics

Katrina Kaif with her family. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif shared a couple of happy pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The occasion? Well, it is Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte's 70th birthday. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen posing with her mom. In another one, she and her sisters can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Katrina Kaif captioned the post: "Happy 70th mama. May you always live life with the joy and courage that you do... Surrounded by your very noisy kids." Katrina's sister Isabelle also shared pictures from the festivities and she captioned it: "Happiest of birthday Mama. Here's to the baddest matriarch around. Love you to the moon and back."

Katrina Kaif has 6 sisters - Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle and a brother named Sebastien Laurent Michel.

See Katrina and Isabelle Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif loves to share photos of her family. At Katrina Kaif's wedding, her sisters walked her to the mandap. She captioned it, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way."

On Women's Day this year, Katrina shared a post, in which she wrote: "A lot of women in one family. To all the women who make the good times great and the hard times bearable happy happy women's day."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Just like her sister Katrina Kaif, Isabelle is also an actress. She stared in the film Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will star actor Aayush Sharma.