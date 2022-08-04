Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Tells It Like It Is - 'Saif Has Had A Child Every Decade'

Saif Ali Khan with family. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

In the 5th episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, the conversations veered towards family dynamics, modern parenting and more. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan shared their thoughts on balancing out personal and professional lives. Kareena, speaking of husband Saif's equation with all his kids, said, "Why should it get difficult? Everyone has their time. Saif has had a child every decade, he balances it out beautifully, like he says. And it's like if sometimes we're all together, that's great. Sometimes if he wants to have time alone, like a coffee or get an hour or two alone with Sara, he'll always tell me. He'll be like I'm sitting with her. I'm going to be alone, I'm going to chill. I wanna give her that particular time. They've been on holidays together. I think it's important for them to bond. They have everything but they have just one father. And it's so important for Saif also to give each of his children that time. It doesn't cross my mind the way people discuss it."

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February last year.

Aamir Khan too spoke about striking the perfect balance. He said during the show, "Since the last few months, I think I'm a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena's parents and Kiran." The 57-year-old actor added, "I went through a lot of introspection during Covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realised suddenly I've not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

When the show's host Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan if he feels a sense of regret for not spending enough time with family, the actor replied, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, married for 15 years, announced separation in a statement in July last year. The actor married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they welcomed their son Azad in 2011, who they continue to co-parent. Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two kids, daughter Ira and son Junaid.