Koffee With Karan 7: ICYMI - Aamir Khan's Super 30 And Rohit Shetty Oopsie

Aamir Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan was Karan Johar's new guest on his talk show Koffee With Karan 7, along with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor. Aamir Khan won the Rapid Fire round. However, in the Koffee Quiz, he had a few misses. During the round, when Aamir Khan was asked to name any 3 cricketers from the Indian cricket team, the actor took Virat Kohli's name and then named filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In another round of questions, he was asked to name any 2 films of Akshay Kumar. Aamir's answer was Khiladi and Super 30. The latter starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. When Karan Johar said, "You know Akshay Kumar has featured in 240 films," Aamir replied, "I don't remember names and I do not watch films." Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor won the Koffee Quiz.

During the round, the stars also had to call up any 2 celebrities. Aamir Khan called Ranveer Singh and ex-wife Kiran Rao, while Kareena Kapoor called up husband Saif Ali Khan and Ki And Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor. During Arjun's call, Karan Johar told Aamir Khan, "You know he has a release next week?" Aamir, who had no idea about Arjun's film Ek Villain Returns' release, simply said, "All the best man." Aamir also asked Saif when he plans to watch Laal Singh Chaddha, to which the actor replied, "I am very much looking forward to watch the film."

Aamir Khan's last onscreen project was the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film will release in theatres on August 11. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Raskha Bandhan.